Skip and Jean met and fell in love in Westfield, Massachusetts, where they were married on Oct. 14, 1967. They spent 44 love-filled years together until Jean's passing in Dec. 2011. After serving 23 years in the Navy, he retired in 1987 as a Pattern Maker Chief-E7; Skip settled in Coventry until his passing last week. While living in Coventry, he owned West Hartford Pattern Works in West Hartford, where he worked until retiring and closing the business. A skilled trap and skeet shooter and competitor, Dave was a proud member of the Andover Sportsman's Club. He loved running the Turkey Shoot, and the man would constantly kick our butts in cribbage.



Skip is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Hall) Williams of Groton, his son, Walter L. Hall of Coventry; four devastatingly handsome grandsons, and his beagle, Gertrude.



Fair winds and following seas, sir. We have the watch.



A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, at noon at the Connecticut State Veteran's Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown.



