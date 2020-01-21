David W. Schmidt, 67, of Vernon, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.
Born in Hartford, the son of Rhoda (Schindler) Schmidt of Vernon and the late William C. Schmidt, who passed away in April 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Vernon, a graduate of Rockville High School, Class of 1970, and a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York. David was a former Boy Scout of Troop 63, Rockville, and in the summer, he enjoyed boating on Crystal Lake. He was a member of Fayette Lodge No. 69, A.F. & A.M. in Ellington and was a member of Melha Shriners. David was employed by the University of Connecticut for 32 years in the food services management department.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Schmidt; three nieces, Kristin Hebert, Alicia and Rachel Schmidt; and his nephew, William Schmidt. He also leaves his movie buddy, Doug McPhee Jr. He was also predeceased by his wife, Barbara Schmidt.
His family will receive friends for calling hours on Friday, Jan. 24, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Burial will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery in Rockville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in David's memory may be made to a .
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 25, 2020