David Wilson

Guest Book
  • "I am Truly and deeply sorry for your Loss. My warmest..."
    - M C
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Three J's Café
124 Boston Tpke.
Bolton, CT
Obituary
On April 6, 2019, David Wilson of Hebron passed away peacefully at home.

Dave was the son of Edward and Eleanor of Manchester. David was born and raised in Manchester and lived for most of his life in Hebron.

David is survived by brothers Alan and Donald Wilson; niece Samantha; and nephew Daniel Wilson; and many friends.

David was a machine tool repairman at Design Resource & Services, Inc. in Middletown. David enjoyed four wheeling, saltwater fishing, and NASCAR.

The family will be holding a celebration of his life at Three J's Café, 124 Boston Tpke., Bolton, on Saturday, May 18, from 2 to 6 p.m.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 16 to May 20, 2019
