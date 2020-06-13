David Winegar, 58, of Manchester, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was a loving son to Jeannette Winegar and the late David Winegar Sr.



David is survived by his brothers, Michael Winegar and his wife, Vicky Winegar, Kevin Winegar; sister, Nancy Beer (Winegar); niece, Connie Carmona her partner, Ian Urgo; great-niece, Makayla Winegar; and nephews, Shawn Winegar and Jimmy Winegar.



He enjoyed a long career at Aero Gear Inc. for over 10 years. David loved motorcycles and mountain biking and also enjoyed gardening in his free time.



A private memorial service and burial will be held privately.



David was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.



Donations in memory of David may be made to the NAMI Connecticut.









