David Winegar
David Winegar, 58, of Manchester, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was a loving son to Jeannette Winegar and the late David Winegar Sr.

David is survived by his brothers, Michael Winegar and his wife, Vicky Winegar, Kevin Winegar; sister, Nancy Beer (Winegar); niece, Connie Carmona her partner, Ian Urgo; great-niece, Makayla Winegar; and nephews, Shawn Winegar and Jimmy Winegar.

He enjoyed a long career at Aero Gear Inc. for over 10 years. David loved motorcycles and mountain biking and also enjoyed gardening in his free time.

A private memorial service and burial will be held privately.

David was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.

Donations in memory of David may be made to the NAMI Connecticut.




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 13 to Jun. 17, 2020.
