Dawn Maibach, age 63, of Wooster, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday Nov. 4, following a courageous eight-year battle with cancer. She was called home the same day as her father 36 years prior.Dawn was born on April 28, 1957, in Rockville, to Urban and Charlotte (Lanz) Luginbuhl and graduated from Tolland High School with the Class of 1975 and from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor's degree in nursing in 1985. She married Steve Maibach on Nov. 27, 1988, in Rockville, and they have been happily married for 32 years. She worked as the Director of Nursing at the Apostolic Christian Home for 11 years, and as an RN for Wooster Community Hospital for the last 14 years, before retiring in February of 2018. She also loved working with her husband in their travel agency for the last 24 years. Dawn was a member of the Smithville Apostolic Christian Church. She enjoyed playing guitar and singing with her family as well as cooking, gardening, landscaping, hiking, camping, and fishing. She also had a deep affinity to her Swiss heritage that involved many of her Swiss dishes and was able to travel to Switzerland many times.Surviving are her husband, Steve, of Wooster; two sons, Mitchell (Ashley) Maibach of Paulding, Ohio, Ian (Abby) Maibach of Smithville; and three precious grandchildren, Emerson, Parker, and William Maibach. Also surviving is her mother Charlotte Limburger of Connecticut, three brothers, Glenn (Mariella) Luginbuhl of Connecticut, Daryl (Norma) Luginbuhl of Pennsylvania, and Ross (Robyn) Luginbuhl of Connecticut; three sisters, Sharon (Eric) Kloter of Connecticut, Crystal (Chris) Hansen of New Hampshire, and Rebecca (Bill) Ellert of Connecticut; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Urban Luginbuhl, and her stepfather, Walter Limberger.Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on today, Nov. 6, at the Apostolic Fellowship Hall, 11484 Steiner Road, Rittman, Ohio, or from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at the church.Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Smithville Apostolic Christian Church, 8530 Fulton Road, Sterling, Ohio, with ministers of the church officiating. Burial will take place at the Apostolic Cemetery in Rittman.The family has chosen to have a public event. Although funeral events are exempt from current gathering limitations, the risk of virus transmission from one person to another is much higher at a public event. Visitors are asked to wear masks, practice social distancing, and adhere to the posted signs and spacing limitations. Seating may be limited.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, OH 44691 and the Apostolic Christian Nursing Home, 10680 Steiner Road, Rittman OH 44270.Auble-Gillman Funeral Home in Rittman is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at