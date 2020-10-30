1/
Dean Allyn Firtion
Dean Allyn Firtion, 55, of Enfield, suddenly passed away on Sept. 26, 2020.

He leaves behind a son, Zachary Firtion of Massachusetts; a daughter, Tara Firtion Admane; and two grandsons, Samran and Sahan of Florida; mother Maureen Mazza of Cleveland, Ohio; father Russell William Firtion (deceased); sisters Anita and Carin Firtion, brother Scott Firtion, all from Cleveland, Ohio; niece Mellisa Firtion Butts, nephew Patrick Majeski both of Cleveland; nephews Michael, Dominic, Nicolas, and Spencer; and several great-nieces and –nephews; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Celebration of life memorial to be held Nov. 4, 3 to 9 p.m., 524 Enfield St. in Enfield.


Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 09:00 PM
