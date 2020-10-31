Dean Byer Hathaway, 58, of Newington passed away on Aug. 22, 2020.Dean was a talented graphic artist, web designer and cartoonist with a dry sense of humor and a lover of deep conversations.He is survived by his brother, Bradford O. Hathaway (Pam) of Turnersville, New Jersey; three nieces, Abigail, Elizabeth and Alexis; and good friends Sylvia and Tom. Dean was predeceased by his parents, Lynn Byer Hathaway and George Enman Hathaway of Vernon.He was a 1980 graduate of Rockville High School and a 1991 graduate of Eastern Connecticut State University.A private graveside service was held at Valley Falls Cemetery, Vernon, on Oct. 12.To leave an online condolence, ,please visit