Dean R. Tucker, 60, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at home.



Born in Barre, Vermont, he was the son of Richard and Martha (Shortsleeves) Tucker and was a lifelong resident of Enfield. Dean was a graduate of Enfield High School, a mechanic for over 40 years in the Hartford area, and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He enjoyed hunting and hockey.



He leaves two sons, Dean Tucker of Windsor Locks and Dustin Tucker of New Milford; a granddaughter, Kaylee; three brothers, Greg Tucker of Windsor Locks, Lonnie Tucker of Norfolk, Virginia, and Darren Tucker of Enfield; a sister, Dorrie "Enzien" Tucker of Saratoga Springs, New York; his former wife, Susan; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins in Vermont.



A memorial service will be held Sunday, Jan. 12, at 4 p.m. at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield. The burial will take place at a later date at Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, Massachusetts. Calling hours will precede the service on Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.



Donations may be made to the Enfield Food Shelf, P.O. Box 699, Enfield, CT 06083-0699.



