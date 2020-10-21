Deborah A. (Shea) Foley, 68, of Southborough, Massachusetts, formerly of South Windsor, died on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in her home with her devoted husband of 47 years, Daniel J. Foley Jr., by her side.
She died of complications from dementia/Alzheimer's.
Deb was born in Hartford, grew up in South Windsor, and lived in Worcester, Massachusetts for many years. In addition to her husband, she leaves her siblings, Kelly and his wife, Kathleen Shea, of Rochester, New York, Kathleen Shea of Stratford, Mary Quinn and her husband, Anthony, of Gales Ferry, Ann Malinowski and her husband, Scott, of South Windsor, John Shea of Hartford, and Margaret Shea of South Windsor. Deb also leaves many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Kerman and Ann (Kelly) Shea.
Following her graduation from Manchester Community College and her marriage to Dan in 1973, she co-founded and operated Shea Florists in South Windsor with her sister Margaret for many years. She later worked in the admissions office at Assumption University, Worcester, as supervisor of work-study students, where she was dearly loved and remembered for her warm and gracious welcoming of so many students to her home.
She was a devout member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, and a passionate supporter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. She was a loving and much-loved wife, sister, sister-in-law, cousin, niece, aunt, and friend whose generosity, laughter, and caring ways enriched the lives of all who knew her. But Deb's most cherished role in life was that of being the dedicated wife to her husband and best friend, Dan.
Following COVID-19 guidelines for gatherings, including social distancing and the wearing of face coverings, there will be calling hours on Friday, Oct. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, 244 W. Main St., Northborough, Massachusetts. The funeral Mass will take place Saturday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima the Church. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing funeral arrangements.