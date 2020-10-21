My deepest condolences, Dan, Deb was a wonderful person. She was the mother hen to all of us work-study students in Admissions: making sure we were doing well in class, giving advice on problems, and generally making sure we were finding our way as young adults. I loved my days in that tiny backroom (closet) and will forever hold them in my heart.



I remember sitting in your sunroom having tea and catching up as the years went on. Deb continued to mentor and mother me as I moved onto being a counselor. I still use her mother's pie plate every Thanksgiving, a kind and thoughtful gift. She always had a way of letting people know that she cared. She will forever hold a place in my heart and I'm so grateful for the many memories we shared.

Jen Dupuis Obstein

Friend