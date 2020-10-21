1/1
Deborah A. (Shea) Foley
Deborah A. (Shea) Foley, 68, of Southborough, Massachusetts, formerly of South Windsor, died on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in her home with her devoted husband of 47 years, Daniel J. Foley Jr., by her side.

She died of complications from dementia/Alzheimer's.

Deb was born in Hartford, grew up in South Windsor, and lived in Worcester, Massachusetts for many years. In addition to her husband, she leaves her siblings, Kelly and his wife, Kathleen Shea, of Rochester, New York, Kathleen Shea of Stratford, Mary Quinn and her husband, Anthony, of Gales Ferry, Ann Malinowski and her husband, Scott, of South Windsor, John Shea of Hartford, and Margaret Shea of South Windsor. Deb also leaves many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Kerman and Ann (Kelly) Shea.

Following her graduation from Manchester Community College and her marriage to Dan in 1973, she co-founded and operated Shea Florists in South Windsor with her sister Margaret for many years. She later worked in the admissions office at Assumption University, Worcester, as supervisor of work-study students, where she was dearly loved and remembered for her warm and gracious welcoming of so many students to her home.

She was a devout member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, and a passionate supporter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. She was a loving and much-loved wife, sister, sister-in-law, cousin, niece, aunt, and friend whose generosity, laughter, and caring ways enriched the lives of all who knew her. But Deb's most cherished role in life was that of being the dedicated wife to her husband and best friend, Dan.

Following COVID-19 guidelines for gatherings, including social distancing and the wearing of face coverings, there will be calling hours on Friday, Oct. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, 244 W. Main St., Northborough, Massachusetts. The funeral Mass will take place Saturday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima the Church. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090.

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing funeral arrangements.




Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Rose of Lima Church
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Funeral services provided by
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
October 21, 2020
Dear Dan,
Debbie epitomized style and class. She will be missed so much but left a personal legacy with you and your big Irish family that will be ever hard to forget.
Kate B.
October 21, 2020
The FTD Beautiful Spirit Basket
Kate Bardsley
October 21, 2020
We send our condolences to you and your family, Dan. You and Debbie were great neighbors. SIncerely, Vito and Nancy Virzi
Vito and Nancy Virzi
October 21, 2020
Dan, I am so sorry to see the notice of Deb's passing. Maureen and I are living in Florida now for many years. We often speak of you. My prayers are with you and family. Way too soon for such a wonderful person. Marty Hennessey
Marty Hennessey
Friend
October 20, 2020
My deepest condolences, Dan, Deb was a wonderful person. She was the mother hen to all of us work-study students in Admissions: making sure we were doing well in class, giving advice on problems, and generally making sure we were finding our way as young adults. I loved my days in that tiny backroom (closet) and will forever hold them in my heart.

I remember sitting in your sunroom having tea and catching up as the years went on. Deb continued to mentor and mother me as I moved onto being a counselor. I still use her mother's pie plate every Thanksgiving, a kind and thoughtful gift. She always had a way of letting people know that she cared. She will forever hold a place in my heart and I'm so grateful for the many memories we shared.
Jen Dupuis Obstein
Friend
October 20, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. Sending many prayers your way. I had the blessing of working for Deb during my four years as a work study student at Assumption College in the Admissions Office. God bless your family
Debra de Leon
Coworker
October 20, 2020
Dan and to Deb's families and friends, I was so saddened to hear of the passing of your beautiful wife and sister. Deb was a wonderful person inside and out. My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time. Hold on to your beautiful memories God Bless❤
Paula Pietro-Malmquist
Friend
October 20, 2020
DJ,
Deb was always just so classy, so fun, always so interested in what people were up to. She was just the best and I am so very sad and sorry.
Sending hugs
Love
Sue Foley
Susan Foey
Family
October 20, 2020
Such a gracious and loving woman. The students and staff at Assumption thought the world of her. I felt privileged to see her so often at St. Rose. May the angels lead you into paradise...
Fr. Dennis Gallagher, AA
Coworker
October 20, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Debbie at Assumption College (University) and I truly appreciated the opportunity to get to know her and to collaborate with her for the benefit of the students. She was a great asset to the work that was achieved in the office of undergraduate admission and I had some fond memories of the time spent in the office. She was a breath of fresh air and a ray of sunshine to all of us. May she rest in peace and may the family members find comfort in each other to get through this difficult time of pain and sorrow.
Mario Silva-Rosa
Coworker
October 20, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss, Dan. I worked with Deb at Assumption. She was a wonderful friend and mentor. Everyone loved her. She taught us so much. She will be remembered, and she will be missed.
Sara Grady
Coworker
October 20, 2020
I knew Deb and Dan over 40 years ago and we were neighbors in Worcester. She joined me as a preschool teacher when I opened a preschool in Massachusetts . Deb loved life, people, was caring , kind who would always offer a helping hand.
Most of all, Deb and Dan's marriage was a model for all to aspire to . They were so devoted to eachother and there was always laughter whenever they were together . You will missed my dear friend, but never forgotten. Thinking of you Dan with my sincerest sympathy and love . I wish I lived closer to be there for you .
Christine Kaltsas Martin
Friend
October 20, 2020
Dan,
My sincere condolences to you...
John Fresolo
Friend
October 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss Dan. She was a wonderful person. She will be missed.
Tom Fitzpatrick
Friend
October 20, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
john toole
