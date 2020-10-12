1/1
Deborah Ann Bower
1971 - 2020
Deborah Ann Bower, 49, of West Suffield passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family and friends on Oct. 9, 2020.

Born on April 17, 1971, daughter of Richard Bower and the late Dorothy (Bialomyza) Bower and lived in Suffield all her life. She was passionate about her work. Deborah worked with McDonald's for over 33 years, and was the district manager for several stores. She was very much loved by her "work family" and brought joy to everybody. In her free time she loved to relax in the sun by the water.

She is survived by her loving son, Brandon Bower Root; brother David Bower; her father, Richard Bower and his wife, Grace; Grandmother Sandy Bialomyza; and step-siblings. She also leaves her cherished doggies Apollo and Daisy Mae.

The funeral services will be on Friday, Oct. 16, at the Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Thomas J. O'Connor, Animal Control and Adoption Foundation, 627 Cottage St., Springfield MA 01104

Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
1240 Mountain Road
West Suffield, CT 06093
(860) 668-0255
