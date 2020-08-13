Deborah Callan, 65, of Enfield, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
Daughter of the late Bernard and Mary (Murphy) Callan, she was born in Hartford on Nov. 2, 1954. In earlier years, Deborah enjoyed competing in The Special Olympics
. Her participation in social events continued throughout her life, she was known as a social butterfly, and was happiest when she was out with family and friends. Her unwavering courage and stoic nature allowed her to persevere in her battle with cancer for many years.
Deborah is survived by her sisters, Bernadette Callan and Denise Friedman, both of Enfield; her nieces and nephews, Jeremy, Justin, Adam, and Marissa Friedman, and Anthony, Emily, and Jessica Miclon; her great-niece and -nephews, Gabe, Callen, Colton, and Maci; and many dear friends.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Suffield House and her Masonicare hospice nurses for their compassionate and attentive care of Deborah throughout her stay.
A graveside service will be celebrated for Deborah at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield. Guests are required to wear masks and to practice social distancing during the service and when greeting the family.
Donations in Deborah's memory may be made to Special Olympics
Connecticut, 2666 State St. Suite 1, Hamden, CT 06517.
For online condolences, please visitwww.leetestevens.com