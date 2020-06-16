Deborah Dunn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Dunn, 62, of Enfield, passed Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Deborah was born to Richard Dunn Jr. and Donna Wile Dunn, August 26, 1957, in Springfield. Deborah graduated from Enfield High in 1975 and received a nursing degree from Springfield Technical College. Throughout her life, Debi was very passionate about her career as a registered nurse where she spent 20-plus years as a nursing supervisor. She had a love of music, playing the piano, and horses.

Deborah is survived by her daughter, Bianca Rehmer; and siblings, Donna Conlon and husband, Wayne, Diane Sidway and husband, Todd, Darcy Dunn-Cricco and husband, Joe, and brother, Richard Dunn; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of a memorial service, there will be a private celebration of life held by the family at a later date.

Please leave online condolences through

www.Leetestevens.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 16 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved