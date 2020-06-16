Deborah Dunn, 62, of Enfield, passed Wednesday, June 10, 2020.Deborah was born to Richard Dunn Jr. and Donna Wile Dunn, August 26, 1957, in Springfield. Deborah graduated from Enfield High in 1975 and received a nursing degree from Springfield Technical College. Throughout her life, Debi was very passionate about her career as a registered nurse where she spent 20-plus years as a nursing supervisor. She had a love of music, playing the piano, and horses.Deborah is survived by her daughter, Bianca Rehmer; and siblings, Donna Conlon and husband, Wayne, Diane Sidway and husband, Todd, Darcy Dunn-Cricco and husband, Joe, and brother, Richard Dunn; as well as many nieces and nephews.In lieu of a memorial service, there will be a private celebration of life held by the family at a later date.Please leave online condolences through