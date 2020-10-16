Deborah Jean Roy 1951-2020



Deborah Jean Roy passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at her home in Somers. She was surrounded by her family and friends.



Debbie is survived by Michael E. Gruber, her husband of 34 years. She was the daughter of Ernest J. Roy Jr., and the late Jean A. Roy of Suffield. She is survived by two sisters, Peggy Roy of Suffield and Susan Houle of Agawam, Susan's companion Michael Riley of Agawam; and her brother, David Roy and his wife, Brenda, of Suffield. Debbie is also survived by five nieces, one nephew, their children; and her Siamese cat, Dee-O-Gee.



Debbie graduated in the National Honor Society with Suffield High School's Class of 1969. She later attended Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, and graduated in 1974 with a degree in sociology. Her subsequent career spanned 35 years as an economist with the U.S. Labor Department. Debbie was a volunteer keeper at Race Point Lighthouse on Cape Cod. She volunteered as a United Way reader working with and reading to early elementary age students. Debbie also co-founded the Northern Connecticut Vegetarian Society, and participated in animal rescue for many years, particularly with cats. Debbie is best remembered for her loving and caring nature. She enjoyed travel, especially to National Parks. She also loved music live theater and opera, art museums, movies, animals, hiking, gardening, reading, swimming, boating and canoeing. She was particularly fond of vacationing on Cape Cod and at a family cottage on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. Debbie often stayed in the dune shacks and Race Point Lighthouse on Cape Cod with friends and family. She also held an amateur radio operator license with the call sign N1YYB.



The family plans to receive friends and family to celebrate the life of Debbie at a time and place yet to be determined.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in Debbie's name to Dakin Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101, or Goodspeed Musicals, P.O. Box A, East Haddam, CT 06423.









