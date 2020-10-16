1/1
Deborah Jean Roy
1951 - 2020
Deborah Jean Roy passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at her home in Somers. She was surrounded by her family and friends.

Debbie is survived by Michael E. Gruber, her husband of 34 years. She was the daughter of Ernest J. Roy Jr., and the late Jean A. Roy of Suffield. She is survived by two sisters, Peggy Roy of Suffield and Susan Houle of Agawam, Susan's companion Michael Riley of Agawam; and her brother, David Roy and his wife, Brenda, of Suffield. Debbie is also survived by five nieces, one nephew, their children; and her Siamese cat, Dee-O-Gee.

Debbie graduated in the National Honor Society with Suffield High School's Class of 1969. She later attended Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, and graduated in 1974 with a degree in sociology. Her subsequent career spanned 35 years as an economist with the U.S. Labor Department. Debbie was a volunteer keeper at Race Point Lighthouse on Cape Cod. She volunteered as a United Way reader working with and reading to early elementary age students. Debbie also co-founded the Northern Connecticut Vegetarian Society, and participated in animal rescue for many years, particularly with cats. Debbie is best remembered for her loving and caring nature. She enjoyed travel, especially to National Parks. She also loved music live theater and opera, art museums, movies, animals, hiking, gardening, reading, swimming, boating and canoeing. She was particularly fond of vacationing on Cape Cod and at a family cottage on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. Debbie often stayed in the dune shacks and Race Point Lighthouse on Cape Cod with friends and family. She also held an amateur radio operator license with the call sign N1YYB.

The family plans to receive friends and family to celebrate the life of Debbie at a time and place yet to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in Debbie's name to Dakin Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101, or Goodspeed Musicals, P.O. Box A, East Haddam, CT 06423.




Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2020.
October 16, 2020
Debbie you were a beautiful person , with a big heart. You know how to enjoy life to the fullest with all the things you have done over the years not just for yourself but for others, and also the animals. You will be missed. Love you !! Rose Guilbault
Rose Guilbault
Friend
October 15, 2020
I just found about the family's loss. I am so terribly sorry for your loss of such a young and vibrant of a sister and daughter! I do know the feeling of loosing a sister, and my greatest sympathies go out to each one of you from the deepest love of my heart! This is a loss that you will never be able to get over although you will go on. Ernie, most of all we never expect to burry our children and I cannot express my deepest sympathy to you from the deepest love of my heart. God's love will carry you through this as He has so many losses during your lifetime. I don't know if Jean could have taken this loss, so perhaps its a good thing that she awaits Debbie on the other side to welcome her and embrace her there. Blessings to the entire family.
Diane Provost
Friend
