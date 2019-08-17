Deborah Lockwood Price passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Kent Price, who passed away in 2018.



Deborah was born Nov. 27, 1950, the daughter of the late Robert and Eileen Lockwood of Enfield. She is survived by her brother, Robert Lockwood and sister-in-law, Ginny Lockwood, of Somers; and her niece, Kelly Loftus and husband, Michael, of Cheshire.



An Enfield High graduate, Deborah went on to a career as a hair stylist for a number of years in Connecticut and later in Texas. She later formed a partnership with a close friend and applied her culinary skills to opening a bakery.



There will be no calling hours and the service will be private for the immediate family.



In lieu of flowers or condolences, we wish for everyone to spend the day with their families and loved ones.



