Deborah (Perleoni) Marotta, 67 of Enfield, passed away on Sept. 2, 2020, at 4:08 a.m., at St. Francis Hospital.



She was born March 2, 1953, in Hartford to the late Elaine (Doherty) Perleoni and Edmund Perleoni of Suffield. Deborah graduated from Windsor Locks High School.



Besides her father Edmund, she leaves her son, Francis Xavier Marotta of Los Angeles; her daughter, Felicia Vigil of Windsor Locks; and her son, Anthony Michael Marotta and girlfriend, Chrissy, of West Suffield. Deborah also leaves her siblings, Raymond and wife, Kathryn Perleoni, of Suffield, Cynthia Gomes of Windsor Locks, Gloria Breton of Windsor Locks, and Claudia Kennedy of Suffield. She also has many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family, and close friends that will cherish their special memories with "Debbie."



Debbie loved cooking for friends and family, gardening, crafting with her niece Aliza, and traveling, especially to the beach. She loved nothing more than the sound of the waves, the sun, and a good book while lounging on the New England (or any) shoreline. She loved animals especially her "fur grandbabies" Lincoln, Ida Rose, Frankie, Buddy, and Chico. She was a much-loved resident of her Enfield neighborhood and her door was open to everyone. There was always someone at her table telling a story or sharing a cup of coffee. Debbie was a member of Holy Family Church of Enfield and a Third Order Carmelite.



Due to COVID-19, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.









