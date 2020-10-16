Debra Ann Gifford, 57, of Windsor Locks, passed away peacefully on Oct. 13, 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer.Daughter of the late William J and Pauline (Gauthier) Gifford, she was born on Dec. 6, 1962. She was a lifelong resident of Windsor Locks and worked as an assistant assessor in the town hall for many years. In addition to working as assistant assessor, she worked part time as a bartender at the Italian American Club where she made many friends and memories. Debbie was an avid basketball fan and she got a lot of joy from watching the UConn Huskies and ECSU basketball teams.Anyone who had a conversation with Debra knew how proud she was of her four children, whom she is survived by, Rebecca Whiteley of Somers, and Tyler Johnson, Brittany Whiteley, and Nicole Johnson, all of Windsor Locks; and her seven grandchildren, Mallory, Breanna, Olivia, Lukas, Genevieve, Benjamin, and Archer. She is also survived by her brother, Jeffrey Gifford and his wife, Christine; her stepmother, Sandra Gifford; her sisters, Valerie Brangan and her husband, Timothy, and Dawn Sopelak and her husband, Jim; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Marc Gifford.Her family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, Oct. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Services and burial will be private.For online condolences, please visit