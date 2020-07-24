Deirdre Starr, 58, longtime resident of Windsor Locks passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Stone Brook Village in Windsor Locks surrounded by her sisters.
Born in Hartford, on May 28, 1962, she was the daughter of the late Hugh and Isabelle (Jankowski) Starr. She is survived by her siblings, Michael Starr of St. Agatha, Maine, Maureen Marinone and her husband, Fred, of Windsor Locks, Donna Dennis and her husband, Gary, of Windsor Locks, Denise O'Kane and her husband, Brian, of Windsor Locks, Brenda Thibodeau and her husband, Mark, of Ellington; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Deirdre worked as an Airline Agent at Bradley International Airport for many years. The airport, her home away from home, is also where she made so many wonderful friends including where she met her soul mate and life partner, Peter Chabot, and his daughter, Amanda Owens, whom she dedicated many years to lovingly raising. Deirdre, who was lovingly nicknamed Housey, made sure that she was "part of a group" when there was anything fun going on. Hanging by the pool at Denise's, listening to Def Leppard, and going to dinner with friends and family were a few of her favorite pastimes. Dee-Dee's "Happy Place" was Hampton Beach where she shined being the lead karaoke singer. This was also the place where the sisters became the self-proclaimed "Starrdashians." We lost the "Starr" of the Starrdashians the very same week we spent with her there because God knew she could no longer enjoy her simple life's pleasures.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 27, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church, Spring Street, Windsor Locks. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Organization for Autism Research or The National Kidney Foundation
.
Windsor Locks Funeral Home has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visitwww.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com