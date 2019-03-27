Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delia Maxine (Shaw) Cooley. View Sign





She was born May 30, 1938, in Lincoln, Maine, to the late Frederick and Ruby (Craig) Shaw. Delia had resided in Hampden for the past two years, the Hazardville section of Enfield for 55 years, and in Stafford before that. Prior to retiring Delia was employed with Stop & Shop Supermarket, Enfield, for 10 years and other supermarkets. In her leisure time she enjoyed traveling with family, camping, knitting, crocheting, and loved spending time with her dogs Sassy, Sam, and Lucky.



Delia is survived by her five children, Darlene Spencer Rinaldi, Robby and Maria Spencer, Mervin and Frances Cooley, Diana and David Jordon; and daughter-in-law, Toni Spencer; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Eugene and Beatrice Shaw of Northfield, Vermont, James and Sandy Shaw of Etowzh, Tennessee, Aileen and Reggie Clark of Hampden, Frederick and Sandy Shaw of Marion, North Carolina, Roxana and Donald Babcock of Stafford Springs, Mary and Steve Riley of Stafford Springs, Debbie and Steve Rozell of Bolton, Sharon and Mike McIntyre of Marion, North Carolina, and Robert and Anita Shaw of Enfield; and 42 nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Leslie Spencer Jr.; a brother, Ernest Shaw; and two sisters, Patricia Bradway and Brenda Prajzner.



Delia's family will receive relatives and friends Friday, March 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, March, 30, with the funeral service starting at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment in the Hazardville Cemetery, Enfield.



Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.



