Dennis J. Syble of Enfield, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the age of 60, after a long illness.
He is survived by his wife, Gail, the love of his life; a sister, Cathy Gardner; and a brother, Alan Syble. Dennis also leaves his beloved pets, Daisy May and Dixie.
Dennis was employed at Baystate Medical Center in the HVAC Department for many years. He was a member of Enfield Elks Lodge and enjoyed golfing and fishing.
The family would especially like to thank the Enfield Police Department, Fire Department, and ambulance, as well as the nurses and doctors at Johnson Memorial Hospital.
A gathering of remembrance will be held at Browne Memorial Chapels Thursday, May 23, from 2 to 3 p.m.
The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, or North Shore Animal League, 25 Davis Ave., Port Washington, NY 11050.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 21 to May 25, 2019