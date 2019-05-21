Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis J. Syble. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis J. Syble of Enfield, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the age of 60, after a long illness.



He is survived by his wife, Gail, the love of his life; a sister, Cathy Gardner; and a brother, Alan Syble. Dennis also leaves his beloved pets, Daisy May and Dixie.



Dennis was employed at Baystate Medical Center in the HVAC Department for many years. He was a member of Enfield Elks Lodge and enjoyed golfing and fishing.



The family would especially like to thank the Enfield Police Department, Fire Department, and ambulance, as well as the nurses and doctors at Johnson Memorial Hospital.



A gathering of remembrance will be held at Browne Memorial Chapels Thursday, May 23, from 2 to 3 p.m.



The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, or North Shore Animal League, 25 Davis Ave., Port Washington, NY 11050.



To leave an online condolence message or for more info visit



www.brownememorialchapels.com







Dennis J. Syble of Enfield, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the age of 60, after a long illness.He is survived by his wife, Gail, the love of his life; a sister, Cathy Gardner; and a brother, Alan Syble. Dennis also leaves his beloved pets, Daisy May and Dixie.Dennis was employed at Baystate Medical Center in the HVAC Department for many years. He was a member of Enfield Elks Lodge and enjoyed golfing and fishing.The family would especially like to thank the Enfield Police Department, Fire Department, and ambulance, as well as the nurses and doctors at Johnson Memorial Hospital.A gathering of remembrance will be held at Browne Memorial Chapels Thursday, May 23, from 2 to 3 p.m.The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, or North Shore Animal League, 25 Davis Ave., Port Washington, NY 11050.To leave an online condolence message or for more info visit Published in Journal Inquirer from May 21 to May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close