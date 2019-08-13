Dennis K. Roussey, 64, of Stafford Springs, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
He was born in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, son of the late Wendell D. and Marjorie (Wighaman) Roussey. Dennis always had a passion for automobiles and worked as an automotive mechanic for his entire career. He enjoyed music, motorcycles, and collectibles.
Dennis is survived by his son, Daniel Roussey and his wife, Madeline; three grandchildren, Malik, Drew, and August; three siblings, Donald Roussey and his wife, Susan, Alfred Roussey and his wife, Linda, and Denise Works and her husband, Francis; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held Friday, Aug. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will be held at the family's convenience.
For online condolences or directions, please visit
www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17, 2019