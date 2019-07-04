|
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Dennis Richard Shea, 71, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his home in Ellington with his family by his side.
He was born April 14, 1948, in Rockville, to the late John and Florence (Kashady) Shea. Dennis served his country as a corporal in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War between Sept. 28, 1967 and Sept. 18, 1969. He was the beloved husband to his wife, Diane (Carpenter) Shea, for 48 years. Dennis and Diane started their family business, Shea's Electrical Inc., in their home in Tolland in 1978. After 41 years of hard work and dedication, his business will carry on his legacy. Dennis was happiest spending time on Crystal Lake, wakeboarding with friends, and supporting his grandchildren at their activities.
Besides his loving wife, Diane, he is survived by his daughter, Kelly Maio and her husband, Chris, of South Windsor; his son, Mark Shea, and his wife, Julie, of Ellington. Papa will be missed by his dear grandchildren, Christopher, Kaitryn, Abby, Tommy, Matty, and Courtney. He also leaves behind his brother, Jack Shea Jr., his sister, Nancy Shea, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Relatives and friends may join the family Friday, July 5, between 4 and 7 p.m. at the Burke Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, July 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard's Terrace, Vernon. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Vernon.
Memorial donations may be made to the Veteran's Base Camp, P.O. Box 172, Ashford, CT 06278, or Zero-The End of Prostate Cancer, 515 King St., Suite 420, Alexandria, VA 22314.
For online condolences, please visit
www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 4 to July 8, 2019
