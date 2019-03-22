Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis W. "Dennie" Thorpe. View Sign

Dennis "Dennie" W. Thorpe, 76, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest, Wednesday, March 20, 2019.



Dennis was born Oct. 31, 1942, in Buffalo, New York, to the late William A. and Florence (Bertsch) Thorpe and had resided in Buffalo, Tonawanda, New York, and Manchester. For the past 49 years, he resided in Enfield. He attended Clarkson College of Technology for three years, then transferred to the University of Buffalo where he received his bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering. Dennis was employed with the Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. for three years and then retired in 1999 from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft after 32 years of service. He was a member of the Yankee Territory Coinshooters and Enfield Historical Society. Dennis enjoyed metal detecting, gold panning, and fixing and improving upon things.



Dennis is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susan C. (Crowley) Thorpe; and his three sons, Stephen D. Thorpe of Athol, Massachusetts, Jeffrey P. Thorpe and wife, Trisha, of Rochester, New Hampshire, and David W. Thorpe and wife, Cara, of West Suffield; his eight grandchildren and two step-grandchildren, Alexander, William, Cassidy, Christina, Michael, Caitlyn, Zoe, Jenna, Isabella and Adriane. He is also survived by a sister, Linda Czekaj of Port St. Lucie, Florida; as well as many nieces and nephews.



His family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, March 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield.



Funeral services will be held Monday, March 25, at 10 a.m. from the funeral home to the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 20 North St., Enfield, for an 11 a.m. service. Internment will then take place in the Hazardville Cemetery, Enfield.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058, or the Felician Adult Day Center, 1333 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082.



