Desmond John McKinstry, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 31, after a long illness, with his wife Barbara by his side.He was born on Nov. 18, 1956, in Windsor Locks, to the late Andrew and Hannah (McGrath) McKinstry. Desmond grew up in Windsor Locks and lived there most of his life. If you were lucky enough to have Desmond as a friend, it was for life. He had the biggest heart and would be there for anyone who needed him, never asking anything in return. Desmond's love of big trucks, heavy equipment and fire trucks as a little boy led him to a lifelong career driving tractor trailers, both locally and nationally. He was an avid New York Yankees fan.Along with his wife, Barbara, he leaves to mourn his passing his children, Shawn McKinstry, Desiree McKinstry, Anthony Roy (Amanda) and Sarah Barry. He is also survived by his three brothers, Gerald (Andrea) of East Windsor, Michael (Donna) and James (Becky) of Windsor Locks; and his sister, Kathleen Wargo (Michael) of West Suffield. He was "Poppy" to Gianna and Joey, and "Grandpa" to Logan and Lacey who he loved with all his heart. Desmond also leaves his nieces and nephews and their families; his Aunt Rena in Enfield; his Aunt Kathleen and Uncle Frank in Scotland; his many cousins both in the United States and Scotland; and many friends too numerous to mention.Desmond fought his illness with great courage, strength and even humor. Whenever you asked him how he was feeling, he would say "I'm fine, don't you worry about me.'Because of the current COVID-19 health crisis, a Mass of Christian Burial for Desmond will be held at a later date.Arrangements are being handled by Windsor Locks Funeral Home. For online condolences, please go towww.windsorlocks