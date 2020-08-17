Dewitt Clinton Andrews, age 102, of Manchester, went peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Aug. 11, 2020, at the home of his daughter Carol.



He was born July 9, 1918, in Mansfield, Massachusetts. He was one of five children of Walter Andrews and Margaret (Innes) Andrews. He married Esther Barney in 1941, making his home in Manchester. He served as a gunnery instructor in the Army Air Force during World War II, and was later employed by Pratt and Whitney Aircraft until his retirement. He and his wife of 52 years enjoyed traveling across country and spending winters in Sarasota, Florida. He was always very active with tennis, bicycling, and church involvement.



After his wife passed, he met and married Patricia Bailey and they then made their home in Rock Hill, South Carolina, where he made many treasured friends. He was a golfer, volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, loved his church family at New Life Assembly, and even joined a gym in his 90s. He moved back to Connecticut after the passing of his wife of 18 years and resided at White Oaks Independent Living for five happy years, surrounded by caring and loving people. He continued to attend church every week, at Calvary Church in South Windsor and the Manchester Church of the Nazarene. His great joy was singing, especially "You Are My Sunshine," as well as favorite hymns. He loved and lived Jesus with all his heart, and his desire was always to be a blessing to others.



He is survived by his five children, Bob Andrews of Marlborough, Massachusetts, Bonnie Fisco of East Haven, Peggie Bushey and her husband, Paul, of Longs, South Carolina, Carol Bucello of Manchester, and Gregory Andrews and his wife, Marylou, of Manchester; 18 beloved grandchildren and their spouses, who brightened his later years with their expressions of love for him; 33 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his three stepchildren, D. Ronald Bailey and his wife, Linda, in San Jose, California, Connie Fortunato and her husband, Jim, in Santa Cruz, California, Sheri McDonough and her husband, Kevin, in Anderson, South Carolina; nine devoted grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.



He was predeceased by two loving wives, Esther (Barney) Andrews and Patricia (Bailey) Andrews, a dear granddaughter, great-grandson, and grandson-in-law.



He will be remembered for his kindness, gentleness, and genuine concern for people, and he will be loved forever in the hearts of many. "Well Done, Good and Faithful Servant."



There will be a graveside service with full military honors on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. in East Cemetery. Manchester, for family and friends.









