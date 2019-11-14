Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Visitation 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Diana Gentile Reardon, 60, of East Dennis, Massachusetts, beloved wife of Thomas Reardon, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.



Born in Manchester to Cynthia (Dunlap) Gentile and the late George M. Gentile, she was raised in South Windsor and lived in Glastonbury for most of her life before settling in East Dennis over eight years ago. Diana was the chief financial officer for the Amphenol Corp. and continued to serve on its Board of Directors after her retirement. She helped to create Amphenol's high-performance culture and to lead the company's expansion, which ultimately generated significant value for the shareholders and stakeholders around the world. Diana enjoyed spending time with her family hiking and skiing in Ludlow, Vermont, as well as swimming and fishing at the Cape. She also enjoyed cooking, singing, and gardening, but her true passion was her family who will miss her dearly.



Besides her husband, Thomas, and her mother, Cynthia, she is survived by her son, Thomas E. Reardon of Cambridge, Massachusetts; her daughter, Christina Belden and her husband, William, of Boston; her brothers, Duane Gentile and his wife, Elizabeth, of Vernon and Douglas Gentile and his wife, Liane, of Manchester; her sister, Jewel Merrell and her husband, Mark, of Coventry; and many dear nieces and nephews.



Her family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Beth Overmoyer for her unwavering and compassionate care of Diana.



A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. Her family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.



Donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Diana Reardon to support Dr. Beth Overmoyer's Inflammatory Breast Cancer Research Fund at Dana-Farber Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via



www.dana-farber.org/gift.



For online condolences please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Diana Gentile Reardon, 60, of East Dennis, Massachusetts, beloved wife of Thomas Reardon, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.Born in Manchester to Cynthia (Dunlap) Gentile and the late George M. Gentile, she was raised in South Windsor and lived in Glastonbury for most of her life before settling in East Dennis over eight years ago. Diana was the chief financial officer for the Amphenol Corp. and continued to serve on its Board of Directors after her retirement. She helped to create Amphenol's high-performance culture and to lead the company's expansion, which ultimately generated significant value for the shareholders and stakeholders around the world. Diana enjoyed spending time with her family hiking and skiing in Ludlow, Vermont, as well as swimming and fishing at the Cape. She also enjoyed cooking, singing, and gardening, but her true passion was her family who will miss her dearly.Besides her husband, Thomas, and her mother, Cynthia, she is survived by her son, Thomas E. Reardon of Cambridge, Massachusetts; her daughter, Christina Belden and her husband, William, of Boston; her brothers, Duane Gentile and his wife, Elizabeth, of Vernon and Douglas Gentile and his wife, Liane, of Manchester; her sister, Jewel Merrell and her husband, Mark, of Coventry; and many dear nieces and nephews.Her family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Beth Overmoyer for her unwavering and compassionate care of Diana.A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. Her family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.Donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Diana Reardon to support Dr. Beth Overmoyer's Inflammatory Breast Cancer Research Fund at Dana-Farber Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or viaFor online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close