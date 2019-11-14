Diana Gentile Reardon, 60, of East Dennis, Massachusetts, beloved wife of Thomas Reardon, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Born in Manchester to Cynthia (Dunlap) Gentile and the late George M. Gentile, she was raised in South Windsor and lived in Glastonbury for most of her life before settling in East Dennis over eight years ago. Diana was the chief financial officer for the Amphenol Corp. and continued to serve on its Board of Directors after her retirement. She helped to create Amphenol's high-performance culture and to lead the company's expansion, which ultimately generated significant value for the shareholders and stakeholders around the world. Diana enjoyed spending time with her family hiking and skiing in Ludlow, Vermont, as well as swimming and fishing at the Cape. She also enjoyed cooking, singing, and gardening, but her true passion was her family who will miss her dearly.
Besides her husband, Thomas, and her mother, Cynthia, she is survived by her son, Thomas E. Reardon of Cambridge, Massachusetts; her daughter, Christina Belden and her husband, William, of Boston; her brothers, Duane Gentile and his wife, Elizabeth, of Vernon and Douglas Gentile and his wife, Liane, of Manchester; her sister, Jewel Merrell and her husband, Mark, of Coventry; and many dear nieces and nephews.
Her family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Beth Overmoyer for her unwavering and compassionate care of Diana.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. Her family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.
Donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Diana Reardon to support Dr. Beth Overmoyer's Inflammatory Breast Cancer Research Fund at Dana-Farber Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via
www.dana-farber.org/gift.
For online condolences please visit
www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2019