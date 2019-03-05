Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana Herron Ramsdell. View Sign

Diana Herron Ramsdell, 77, of Enfield, wife of the late Alan E. Ramsdell, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Baystate Medical Center.



Born Aug. 21, 1941, in Hartford to the late Robert and Dorothy (Groves) Herron. Diana was raised and grew up in the Scitico section of Enfield.



Diana is survived by her seven children, Kim, John, Corinne, Ken, Laura, Andy, and Lynn; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Herron; a sister, Patty Coffey; her lifelong friend, Becky Robbins and her family; several nieces and nephews; and her wonderful friends and neighbors. Diana was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey Ramsdell; two grandsons, Ryan Andrews and Zachary Ramsdell; a great-grandson, Kaydence Ramsdell; and a sister, Jane DeGruttola.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Thursday, March 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



Funeral service for Diana will be celebrated Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 383 Hazard Ave., Enfield. Please meet at the church. Burial will follow in Somers Center Cemetery.



Memorial contributions in Diana's memory may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.



For online expressions of sympathy, directions, and to read the full obituary visit



www.leetestevens.com







Diana Herron Ramsdell, 77, of Enfield, wife of the late Alan E. Ramsdell, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Baystate Medical Center.Born Aug. 21, 1941, in Hartford to the late Robert and Dorothy (Groves) Herron. Diana was raised and grew up in the Scitico section of Enfield.Diana is survived by her seven children, Kim, John, Corinne, Ken, Laura, Andy, and Lynn; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Herron; a sister, Patty Coffey; her lifelong friend, Becky Robbins and her family; several nieces and nephews; and her wonderful friends and neighbors. Diana was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey Ramsdell; two grandsons, Ryan Andrews and Zachary Ramsdell; a great-grandson, Kaydence Ramsdell; and a sister, Jane DeGruttola.Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Thursday, March 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.Funeral service for Diana will be celebrated Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 383 Hazard Ave., Enfield. Please meet at the church. Burial will follow in Somers Center Cemetery.Memorial contributions in Diana's memory may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.For online expressions of sympathy, directions, and to read the full obituary visit Funeral Home Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels

61 South Road

Enfield , CT 06082

(860) 749-2244 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close