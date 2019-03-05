Diana Herron Ramsdell, 77, of Enfield, wife of the late Alan E. Ramsdell, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Baystate Medical Center.
Born Aug. 21, 1941, in Hartford to the late Robert and Dorothy (Groves) Herron. Diana was raised and grew up in the Scitico section of Enfield.
Diana is survived by her seven children, Kim, John, Corinne, Ken, Laura, Andy, and Lynn; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Herron; a sister, Patty Coffey; her lifelong friend, Becky Robbins and her family; several nieces and nephews; and her wonderful friends and neighbors. Diana was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey Ramsdell; two grandsons, Ryan Andrews and Zachary Ramsdell; a great-grandson, Kaydence Ramsdell; and a sister, Jane DeGruttola.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Thursday, March 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.
Funeral service for Diana will be celebrated Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 383 Hazard Ave., Enfield. Please meet at the church. Burial will follow in Somers Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Diana's memory may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.
