Diana L. (Smith) Gengenbach, 71, of Vernon, loving wife of 47 years to Bruce Gengenbach, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 7, 2019, with her family and friends at her side.



Born and raised in Hartford by her mother and grandparents, Mabel and Charles Smith, she later moved to Vernon with her parents, Evelyn and Francis Paquette. Diana was a graduate of Rockville High School, Class of 1965, and she earned her undergraduate degree from Central Connecticut State University in 1969. She began her teaching career in East Hartford at Slye Elementary School. It was at this time when she met the love of her life, Bruce. After they married, they called Rocky Hill home, and in 1976, she gave up her teaching career to stay at home and raise her children. She was a longtime dedicated member of the Rocky Hill Congregational Church.



After her children were grown, she returned to the work force and worked at Cleary Millwork in Rocky Hill. She also later worked at Healthtrax Fitness and Wellness in Glastonbury and most recently at Medical Practice Partners in Vernon. In 2010, she returned to Vernon to be closer to her mother. She loved reading a good book, taking in the latest musicals and plays, planting flowers in the spring, and she always looked forward to supporting the band that her son Christopher played in, the South Windsor Community Band.



She was a devoted and caring wife, who loved dancing, going to the beach, and watching sunsets with her husband. She was also a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who enjoyed decorating her home for the holidays, watching the Boston Red Sox and UConn women's basketball, and spending time and playing cards with her family and friends.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two sons, Mark Gengenbach and his wife, Kerry Eschwie, of New York, New York, and Christopher Gengenbach of Vernon; her granddaughter, Catherine Gengenbach (also of New York, New York); her sister, Theresa Amy Hoch and her husband, Billy, of Manchester; and her nephew, Taj Hoch (also of Manchester).



Her family will receive friends for memorial calling hours Monday, April 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon.



A memorial service will be celebrated Tuesday, April 16, at 10 a.m. at the Rocky Hill Congregational Church, 805 Old Main St., Rocky Hill. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill.



Memorial donations in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the South Windsor Community Band (SWCB), 19 Cadbury Lane, South Windsor, CT 06074.



