Diana L. Stewart, 66, of Worcester, Massachusetts, and formerly of Stafford Springs, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
She was born in Windham, daughter of the late William and Iris Margaret (Clough) Harrington. Diana had worked many years at the Ice Cream Depot in Stafford.
She is survived by her daughter, Amber Bassett; seven siblings, Gail McKinney, Ernest Squires, Raymond Harrington, Sandra Leino, Lisa Fuller, Donna Shields, and William Harrington; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Ronald Squires.
Funeral services with burial in South Cemetery, Tolland, will be held privately.
Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements.
www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2020