Diana Mae (Spalding) Paris, beloved wife of 40 years to Francis J. Paris, passed away at her home in Stafford Springs on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.Diana was born in Hebron to Christine (Babcock) Spalding and Frank Spalding, both deceased. Diana had six siblings, Jean Lussier (deceased), Barbara Zawisza (deceased), William Spalding (deceased), Shirley Thiesing (deceased), Beverly Sanborn (deceased), and Frank Spalding of Manchester. Diana is survived by her husband, Francis Paris; five children, Christopher J. Paris and his wife, Barbara Paris, Cheryl Gail, Heather A. Durante and her husband, Joseph Durante, Jay E. McConville, and Catherine T. Cannon. In addition, Diana had nine grandchildren, Tina and husband, Clifford, Rebecca and husband, Raymond, Jayden, Naomi, Jessica, Thomas, Lauren, Patrick, and Matthew; nine great-grandchildren, Patricia, Tiffany, Jessica, Hank, Erin, Emily, Madison, Anna, and Amelia; as well as several great-great-grandchildren.Diana worked at both the Manchester Community College and Asnuntuck Community College in the library as a library technician for over 22 years. In addition, she worked at Thiesing's Grocery in Stafford Springs, owned by her sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Max Thiesing. Diana's passions included sewing, floral arranging, gardening, and baking - her fancy cookies and pastries were sought out near and far. Diana and her husband have been members of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Stafford and First Lutheran Church in Ellington.Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 10 to noon, with a prayer service to take place at noon at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will take place privately in Stafford Springs Cemetery, Stafford Springs.Memorial donations may be made to Stafford Ambulance Association, 27 Willington Ave., Stafford Springs, CT 06076.