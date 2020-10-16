Mrs. Berthiaume was a loving caring person with a smile on her face at all times. She was my 2nd mother as Denise and I meant in Brownies at 7 yrs old together with our moms. She took care of us in our young teen years along with my mom driving around to find us. Today looking back on those innocent years makes me honored to have this woman and family in my life. I will always remember with fondest memories. I now know she is resting in peace with her husband Richard. Mrs. B be that bright angel and watch all you touched with your grace from above.

So in saying my condolences to the whole family and my prayers are with you. All my Love, Carolyn Manning (Benevides)❤❤ RIP.

Carolyn Benevides

Friend