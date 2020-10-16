Diane (Aniello) Berthiaume, 92, of Manchester, passed away at home on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, and entered into eternal life to join her beloved Richard in heaven.
She was born July 17, 1928, in Hartford, daughter of the late Angelo and Zelmira (DeLillo) Aniello. She graduated from Bulkeley High School, married in 1948, and moved to Manchester where she lived, loved, and laughed the rest of her life. Diane devoted her entire life to her faith in God and her family. She was a parishioner of the Church of the Assumption and a dedicated member of the Mother's Circle and Ladies Guild. She will be remembered as a kind, gentle, loving person and "Mom" to everyone. She was truly beautiful inside and out. She loved tag sales, collecting dolls and salts (and just about everything else), reading books, jewelry, flowers, the seashore and seafood, and in her later years, feeding and watching the birds outside her window.
She took great pride and joy in her family and is survived by her eight children, Richard Berthiaume (Lisa), Robert Berthiaume, Denise Wojteczko, Raymond Berthiaume (Grace), Dayna Ahern (Tim), Deborah Hagenow (Kenny), Ronald Berthiaume, and Roger Berthiaume; 15 grandchildren, Nicole Berthiaume, Derrick Harris, Joseph Pastula, Diane Pasay, Lisa Canepa (Greg), Sarah Piela (Jon), Jillian Haywood (Paul), Cherie Manna (David), Rob Berthiaume (Kristen), TJ Ahern, Rebecca Ahern, Michael Ahern, Amie King (Nick), Brittany Hagenow, and RJ Berthiaume; and 22 great-grandchildren, Shayna, Isiah, Ciara, Neven, Nina, Ryan, Aria, Gregory, Noah, Elijah, Austin, Avery, Lexie, Mason, Jaxon, Jaden, Brytnie, Tyler, Isabella, Adrianna, Jamison, and Rosalie. She is also survived by her brother, Reverend Frederick Aniello; her brother-in-law, Raymond Berthiaume; her sister-in-law, Carol Aniello; several nieces and nephews; and her special lifelong friend, Dot Gazda. In addition to her husband, Richard R Berthiaume, she was predeceased by her brother, Ronald Aniello; her stepmother Rose (Pellegrino) Aniello; and several cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption, 29 Adams St. South, Manchester.
Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, on Sunday, Oct. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to a MARC, Inc. of Manchester or a charity of your choice
.
For online condolences please visitwww.tierneyfuneralhome.com