Diane K. Say passed quietly in her home on April 29, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Diane was born Nov. 17, 1933, in Rockville. She attended St. Joseph School and later attended and graduated from Rockville High School. She was a member of the Rockville Chapter of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary. She retired as an administrative assistant from the banking industry. Diane was a former director of the Holland Aqua Riders Water Ski Club for many years. She was also an avid artist/painter.

Diane was predeceased by her husband, Gordon W. Say, and her brother, Henry Kadelski. She was the daughter of Bruno and Anna Kadelski of Rockville. She was a devoted family person and mother, grandmother, and-great grandmother. She is survived by her five sons, Ronald Say, Douglas Say, David Say, Robert Say and Paul Say; and her grandchildren, Tory Pucci, Krystal Say, David G. Say, Robert G. Say, Leanna Robbins, Sarah Say, Jesse Rizzo; and her nephew Bradford Kadelski. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Daniel Pucci, Jacob Say, Abigail Pucci, and Riley Robbins.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

www.pietrasfuneralhome.com


Published in Journal Inquirer from May 2 to May 6, 2020.
