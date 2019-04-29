Guest Book View Sign Service Information Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 (860)-684-2538 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Congregational Church of Union 976 Buckley Highway Union , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





She was born in Stafford, daughter of Helen (Dunnebier) Bradway and the late Wesley R. Bradway. Diane was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who was devoted to her family. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening and sewing.



Besides her mother, Diane is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, John Murdock; three children, Steve Murdock and his wife, Kelly, of Stafford Springs, Heather Murdock of Union, and Corey Murdock and his wife, Kandace, of Stafford Springs; four grandchildren, Cole, Mackenzie, Wesley, and Erin; two brothers, David Bradway and his companion, Liz Bruce, and Walter Bradway and his wife, Janice; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, Brian John Murdock; and brother, Roger Bradway.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs.



Her funeral service will be Friday, May 3, at 11 a.m. at the Congregational Church of Union, 976 Buckley Hwy., Union. Burial will follow in Union Center Cemetery, Union.



Memorial donations may be made to the Union Volunteer Fire Department, 1049 Buckley Hwy., Union, CT 06076, or to the Hartford Hospital Transplant Program, c/o Philanthropy Department, Hartford Hospital, 80 Seymour St., Hartford, CT 06102.



