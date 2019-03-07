Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Lillian Heavens. View Sign

Diane Lillian Heavens, loving wife of Tracy Heavens, went to be with her Lord and Savior March 5, 2019, at the age of 80.



She was born in Muskegon, Michigan, Sept. 4, 1938, but spent the majority of her life in Manchester. Diane was active in numerous civic organizations, but devoted most of her life to serving Jesus. She had a servant's heart. Diane was very active at Trinity Covenant Church, Manchester, serving in various ministries including Covenant Women, Stephen Ministry, and the Deacon Board. Diane was a part of the Care Team with Tracy and they spent numerous hours helping those in need.



Diane enjoyed spending sunny, warm days kayaking with Tracy as well as attending many UConn men's and women's basketball and soccer games. Diane and Tracy traveled extensively, the highlight being their trip to the Holy Land as well as Hawaii, Alaska, and numerous trips within the United States. They typically spent winters in Florida, and always enjoyed visiting with friends along the way. Diane brought joy and laughter to everyone.



Diane's real love was her family. She doted on her husband, children, and grandchildren. She leaves her husband, Tracy, of nearly 60 years. She also leaves her two children, John Heavens and his wife, Christine, of Bolton; Joanne St. Pierre and her husband, Edward, of Andover. Diane also leaves five grandchildren, Ashley Perreira and her husband, Matthew, Austin St. Pierre and his wife, Barbee, Shelby Wagner and her husband, Matthew, Alisha Albinson and her husband, Steven, and Jeremy St. Pierre, specialist in the U.S. Army; as well as two great-grandchildren, Reagan Wagner and Luke Albinson; and her sister-in-law, Linda Houghton and her husband, James; along with two nieces and a nephew and their families. Diane was predeceased by an infant daughter, Sharon; and her parents, John and Josephine DeHorn.



A memorial service for Diane will be held Monday, March 11, at Trinity Covenant Church, 302 Hackmatack St., Manchester, at 2:30 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Covenant Church.



Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, Manchester, is in care of her arrangements.



400 Main Street

Manchester , CT 06040

