Diane Lynn (Kurth) Eichner Geer, 73, of South Windsor, beloved wife of Steven B. Geer, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.Born in Hartford, the daughter of the late Otto and Carmel (Raimondi) Kurth, she grew up and lived in East Hartford before moving to South Windsor in 1980. She was a graduate of East Hartford High School, Class of 1965, and she earned her undergraduate and master's degree from Central Connecticut State University. Diane was an elementary school teacher for 36 years in East Hartford prior to her retirement. She enjoyed painting, dancing, and spending time with her family and friends.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Patrick Duggan and his wife, Whitney of Jersey City, New Jersey, and David Riollano of Plantsville, Vivian Duggan of New Jersey; three grandchildren, Vivian Duggan, and Breanna and Brandon Riollano; her two sisters, Jean Kurth Zubretski of South Windsor, and Maryann Kurth Garza and her husband, Larry of Windsor; and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at a later date and time to be announced.Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit