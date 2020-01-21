Diane Richard Roy (1947 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Richard Roy.
Service Information
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT
06040-4857
(860)-643-1222
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Diane Richard Roy, 72, of Vernon, passed away on Jan. 17, 2020.

She was born on July 30, 1947, in Rockville, daughter of the late Donald and Christine (Tyler) Richard. She graduated from Rockville High School and continued on to receive a Master of Science from the University of Connecticut. Diane was married to Raymond E. Roy on Sept. 8, 1973, and they were married for over 46 years. Diane worked as a registered nurse for various nursing homes within Connecticut and California. She was actively involved in the Eastern Star Organization and taught judo for 34 years.

Diane is survived by her husband, Raymond E. Roy; two sons, Donald S. Roy and David M. Roy and his wife, Rosemary; grandchildren Erika R. Mize, Marissa A. Roy, and Julia M. Roy; great-grandchild Evelyn Mize; her sisters and spouses, Bess and Harmon Howe, Donna and David Symonds, and Janis Root; special friends Grandma Faye, Dorothy Whitehead, and Linda Albert; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by both her parents.

Relatives and friends are invited on Friday, Jan. 24, from 1 to 3 p.m., to the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester, for a period of visitation prior to the 3 p.m. funeral service, with the Rev. Kevin Cavanaugh officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

For online condolences, please visit

www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.