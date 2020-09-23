Diane (Miller) Surwill, 76, of Henrico, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
She was born Aug. 7, 1944, in Hartford, where she lived until retiring to North Carolina in 2010. Diane was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Dieter) Miller. Diane was predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph F. Surwill of North Carolina; her granddaughter, Alisa Allard of Connecticut; and her brother, William Miller of Connecticut. She is survived by her children, Kimberly M. Allard, Wayne R. Allard (Donna), and Michele R. Rawson (John), all of Connecticut; and Joe's children, Anne Marie Lussier (James) of Georgia and Joseph F. Surwill Jr. of Connecticut; sisters, Margie Adams and Marilyn Fagnoni, both of Connecticut; and brothers, Wayne Miller and Colin Miller, both of Florida. Diane was blessed with six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family, friends, dogs, and traveling. She will be dearly missed by all.
Calling hours will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home at 167 Old Hartford Road, Colchester, followed by burial in St. Andrew Cemetery, Gillettes Lane, Colchester. Masks are mandatory and social distancing must be adhered to.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
, the American Heart Association
, or your favorite charity
.