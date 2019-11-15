Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane V. (Veilleux) Hensel. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary





She was the beloved wife of 48 years to George J. Hensel and daughter of the late Lionel and Madeline (Roy) Veilleux. Diane was a graduate of Enfield High School, Class of 1968. Prior to retiring Diane was employed for over 20 years in food service for Enfield Public Schools. In her leisure time she enjoyed day trips, vacationing with family, and taking trips with her husband and sister, but her greatest joy was spending time with the grandchildren. She was a parishioner of Holy Family Church.



In addition to her husband, George, she is survived by her two children, Jennifer (Hensel) Davis and husband Daniel of Enfield and George J. Hensel III and Christine Passler of Grafton, Massachusetts; her three beloved grandchildren, Tori Davis, Addison Hensel, and Shelby Hensel; her sister, Shirley Tschinkowitz of Bristol; her brother and sister-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. David Veilleux of Nevada; her sister-in-law, Marie Hensel of Enfield; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her parents she was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Lawrence Tschinkowitz.



Relatives and friends may gather with her family on Sunday, Nov. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, at 9 a.m. from the funeral home to Holy Family Church (St. Jeanne Jugan Parish) for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery, Broad Brook.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for the Cure, P.O. Box 650309 Dallas, TX 75265-0309 or Patient Access Network Foundation P.O. Box 30500 Bethesda, MD 20824.



