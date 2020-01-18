Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dianne Hillard Koprowski. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Visitation 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Funeral service 7:30 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dianne Hillard Koprowski, 65, of West Hartford, beloved wife of Edward Koprowski for 39 years, entered into eternal peace Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington.



Born in Springfield, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Allen R. Hillard and Peggy D. H. Lee. Dianne was raised in Granby and lived in West Hartford for the past 22 years. She was formerly employed by Kaman Aerospace for six years, before working at Kaiser Permanente for 15 years. She retired from Connecticare as an executive assistant after seven years. Both she and Ed were Lay Ministers at St. Mark Catholic Church in West Hartford and taught RCIA. She'll be remembered most for her sense of humor and her kind and caring nature. She was a very strong individual and loved fiercely and that love extended to her pets especially her beloved Norwich Terrier, Rudy.



She is survived by two stepchildren, Donna Naiva, and her husband, Paul of Suffield, Eugene Koprowski and his wife, Angela of Spencer, Massachusetts; two sisters, Allison Lee McLaughlin and her husband, Thomas of Enfield, Sally Lee Lepage and her husband, Robert of Holyoke, Massachusetts; four grandchildren, Michael Naiva, Caitlin Kiehnle, Brett Koprowski, Breanna Harding; and several great-grandchildren; two nieces Erin and Kate McLaughlin; as well as several other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, David A. Hillard.



Visitation hours will be held Monday, Jan. 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., immediately followed by a funeral service at 7:30 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield. Burial will be private and held at the family's convenience.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Dianne's memory may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



To leave online condolences, please visit



www.Leetestevens.com







Dianne Hillard Koprowski, 65, of West Hartford, beloved wife of Edward Koprowski for 39 years, entered into eternal peace Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington.Born in Springfield, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Allen R. Hillard and Peggy D. H. Lee. Dianne was raised in Granby and lived in West Hartford for the past 22 years. She was formerly employed by Kaman Aerospace for six years, before working at Kaiser Permanente for 15 years. She retired from Connecticare as an executive assistant after seven years. Both she and Ed were Lay Ministers at St. Mark Catholic Church in West Hartford and taught RCIA. She'll be remembered most for her sense of humor and her kind and caring nature. She was a very strong individual and loved fiercely and that love extended to her pets especially her beloved Norwich Terrier, Rudy.She is survived by two stepchildren, Donna Naiva, and her husband, Paul of Suffield, Eugene Koprowski and his wife, Angela of Spencer, Massachusetts; two sisters, Allison Lee McLaughlin and her husband, Thomas of Enfield, Sally Lee Lepage and her husband, Robert of Holyoke, Massachusetts; four grandchildren, Michael Naiva, Caitlin Kiehnle, Brett Koprowski, Breanna Harding; and several great-grandchildren; two nieces Erin and Kate McLaughlin; as well as several other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, David A. Hillard.Visitation hours will be held Monday, Jan. 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., immediately followed by a funeral service at 7:30 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield. Burial will be private and held at the family's convenience.In lieu of flowers, donations in Dianne's memory may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.To leave online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.