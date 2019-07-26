Dianne M. Manley, 62, of Vernon, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, July 19, 2019, surrounded by her family at Rockville General Hospital after a brief illness.



She was born July 16, 1957, in Memphis, Tennessee. She was the beloved daughter of Herbert J. Manley Jr. and the late Mabel A. Manley of Vernon.



She leaves behind a longtime family friend, Kim Hecker; as well as five siblings, Scott Manley and his wife, Pamela, of Leesburg, Virginia, Gregory Manley and his fiancé, Marlene Dady, of Vernon, Lisa Cannon of Enfield, Kelly Morelli of Enfield, Tracy Bowidas and her husband, Richard, of Windsor Locks; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and a great-nephew; her close friend and cousin, Theresa Smith; and many other cousins.



Arrangements are being handled by Abbey Funeral and Cremation Services of Rocky Hill.



A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.



