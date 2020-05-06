Dianne S. McLaughlin, 74, of Pittsburg, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, April 29, 2020, at her home with her family by her side and after a long period of declining health.
She was born on Oct. 28, 1945, in Manchester, the daughter of Robert E. and Phyllis A. (Chappell) Skinner, and she was raised on a farm. There she learned hard work, caring for her sister and all the farm animals, all the while maintaining her A-grade status in school. Dianne overcame many challenging obstacles and difficult times in her life. While still living in Connecticut, she volunteered at the Rockville hospital; but her career was as a purchasing agent and manager for many different companies, but mainly in the printing industry. She loved animals and the farm life, and she loved gardening and doing arts and crafts. Always a lover of the mountains as well, Dianne retired to Pittsburg several years ago. She will be remembered by her family as quiet and sensitive, but as a very strong woman with a big heart.
She leaves behind her two children, Beth Magnant of Rockville, and Scott McLaughlin of Webster, Massachusetts; her mother, Phyllis King of Vernon; a granddaughter, Stacia McLaughlin; a grandson, Scott P. McLaughlin II; a great-granddaughter, Eternity Jade McLaughlin; one nephew; and a niece. Dianne is preceded in death by her father, Robert Skinner; and a sister, Marilyn Chase.
There will be no public calling hours. All other services will be private for the family.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Dianne may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or online at
www.stjude.org
Condolences may be offered to the family online by going to
www.jenkinsnewman.com
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home, Colebrook, New Hampshire.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 6 to May 10, 2020.