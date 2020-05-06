Dianne S. McLaughlin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dianne S. McLaughlin, 74, of Pittsburg, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, April 29, 2020, at her home with her family by her side and after a long period of declining health.

She was born on Oct. 28, 1945, in Manchester, the daughter of Robert E. and Phyllis A. (Chappell) Skinner, and she was raised on a farm. There she learned hard work, caring for her sister and all the farm animals, all the while maintaining her A-grade status in school. Dianne overcame many challenging obstacles and difficult times in her life. While still living in Connecticut, she volunteered at the Rockville hospital; but her career was as a purchasing agent and manager for many different companies, but mainly in the printing industry. She loved animals and the farm life, and she loved gardening and doing arts and crafts. Always a lover of the mountains as well, Dianne retired to Pittsburg several years ago. She will be remembered by her family as quiet and sensitive, but as a very strong woman with a big heart.

She leaves behind her two children, Beth Magnant of Rockville, and Scott McLaughlin of Webster, Massachusetts; her mother, Phyllis King of Vernon; a granddaughter, Stacia McLaughlin; a grandson, Scott P. McLaughlin II; a great-granddaughter, Eternity Jade McLaughlin; one nephew; and a niece. Dianne is preceded in death by her father, Robert Skinner; and a sister, Marilyn Chase.

There will be no public calling hours. All other services will be private for the family.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Dianne may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or online at

www.stjude.org

Condolences may be offered to the family online by going to

www.jenkinsnewman.com

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home, Colebrook, New Hampshire.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 6 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home
103 Main Street
Colebrook, NH 03576
(603) 237-4311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved