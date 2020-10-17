Dolores Ann Martell, age 71, of Enfield passed away peacefully on Oct. 14, 2020 at the St. Mary Home in West Hartford.She was born on April 4, 1949 to Theresa (Martell) Zimmerman and the late Louis F. Martell in Morrisville, Vermont. In addition to her mother, Dolores is survived by her two loving sons, Kyle Verespie of Meriden and Thomas Verespie of Rutherfordton, North Carolina; her cherished and adored granddaughter McKenzie; and her former daughter-in-law, Danielle Sofia of North Carolina; brothers, Bruce Martell (Denise) of Kentucky, Daniel Martell (MaryAnn) of New Hampshire, Douglas Zimmerman (Laurie) of Tennessee; sisters, Dawne Sabat-Bluis (John) of Burlington, Connecticut; Denice DeRoy (Rick) of Enfield; JoeAnne Lemay (Moe) of New Hampshire; and her long-term companion, Herb Ouellette, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Dolores shared a special bond with her nieces Emilea and Caraline Gartrell and Rebeccah Sabat, and her nephew Adam Sabat. Dolores was predeceased by her father, Louis; beloved stepmother, Eileen; brother Robert Martell; and sister Diane Walker.Dolores owned and operated her very successful business, Travel Destinations Unlimited in Shelton until she relocated to Florida and became a real estate agent. Upon her return to Connecticut, she worked with the Transportation Security Administration at Bradley International Airport until her retirement in 2014. She enjoyed and took pride in helping the people around her every single day. Dolores truly lived her life to the fullest. She dreamed big, loved great, and approached every day full of energy and determination. She was the most passionate person and enjoyed gardening, traveling, cooking for others, collecting antique furniture, and spending time with family and her dog, Anya.A service celebrating Dolores' life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. in Beecher & Bennett - Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave., Meriden. Friends are invited to visit with her family prior to the service from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Interment will be held in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Dolores' name may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, CT 06450. To send condolences to her family, please see