Dolores C. (Kagan) Porcello, 80, of Enfield, entered eternal rest on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.
Dolores was born on June 28, 1939, in Chicopee, Massachusetts, and was the daughter of the late Wanda C. (Borowiec) Kagan. Prior to retiring she worked at Cooper Crouse-Hinds for over 20 years and STR as an office administrator for 12 years. She was an avid crafter, crocheting gifts for family and friends. Dolores loved helping others, donating handmade baby hats and comfort blankets to local hospitals, as well as hats for cancer patients.
Dolores is survived by her three children, Keith Porcello and wife Diane, Nancy Hunter and husband Mark, and Karl Porcello and Pamela Moriarty; her cherished grandchildren, Kent, Kayci, Kristin, Matthew, and Kaleb; great-grandchildren Elia and Brynn; and two sisters, Geraldine Kagan and Phyllis Gadoury and husband, Raymond; along with many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, John T. Porcello; and sisters, Nancy "Frances" Tranghese and Joan Zaitchik.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. at St. Martha Church 214 Brainard Road, Enfield (Meet at church). Burial will follow in Hazardville Cemetery, Enfield.
Dolores's family will greet relatives and friends on Wednes-day, Sept. 18, 6 to 8 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Amedisys Foundation, Meadows Professional Office Park, 1130 Ten Road, Suite A205, North Kingstown, RI 02852.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 16 to Sept. 20, 2019