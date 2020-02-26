Dolores M. Copeland, 82, of Enfield, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Dolores was born on Feb. 9, 1938, the loving daughter to the late Oscar and Edith (Baker) Lindstrom. She enjoyed gardening, especially caring for her flowers and her tomato plants. Dolores will be greatly missed by her bingo friends, with whom she shared many great memories. She will be remembered as a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Dolores leaves behind her furry companion and best friend of 18 years, Boots; four children, Robin Levesque Lindstrom and her husband, Don, Lorraine Behmke, Edith Helena Davis, and Thomas Copeland and his wife, Tracy; and many beloved grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Dolores was predeceased by her husband, Theodore Copeland; and a son-in-law, Terry Rummel.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours from 1:30 to 3 p.m., on Sunday, March 1, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.
A service will take place at 11 a.m., at the funeral home on Monday, March 2, followed by burial at St. Edward Cemetery.
To leave online condolences please visit
www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020