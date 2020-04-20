Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores M. Gauthier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores M. Gauthier, 88, of Enfield, joined her beloved husband Robert E. Gauthier (2011) on Thursday, April 16, 2020, entering her eternal rest with her family by her side. Bob and Del shared a loving life of 60 years together.



Born and raised in Fall River, Massachusetts, she was the only daughter of the late Louis and Yvonne (Renaud) Letendre. Living in Enfield for most of her life, she was formerly employed as a cook for the Little Sisters of the Poor for over 15 years. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dolores also enjoyed knitting, musicals, reading, and traveling while spending time with Sir Ivanhoe, her dog.



She is survived by three children, Caulettte Hall of Stafford Springs, Donna Trowbridge and her husband, Lloyd, as well as her son, Bill Gauthier and his husband, David Crawford, both of Enfield. She also left behind five devoted grandchildren, Michael Peter Brouillette and his wife, Jayne, Todd Hall and his fiancé, Callie McRitchie, Lisa Price and her husband, Matt, Angela Futterlieb, Sarah Schindler and her husband, Steve; four great-grandchildren, Brianna and Leah Futterlieb, and Maisy and Michael Patrick Brouillette; as well as her brother, Roger Letendre of St. Petersburg, Florida. Besides her husband, Dolores was predeceased by her son, Robert "Reds" Gauthier; and her four brothers, Arthur, Henry, Raymond, and Norman Letendre.



Funeral services will be private with burial at Hazardville Cemetery.



Any donations can be made in Dolores' name to your local animal shelter. Her family wishes to thank Companions & Homemakers and Trinity Healthcare for the wonderful care they provided. Special thanks to Jennifer, Amanda, Jackie, and Robin for their unwavering care in our time of need.



To leave online condolences, please visit



www.Leetestevens.com







