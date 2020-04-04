Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores T. Hutton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores T. Hutton, 90, of Manchester, passed away peacefully in her home (The Arbors of Hop Brook) on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.



Born Dolores Anne Taylor, on Sept. 10, 1929, in Englewood, New Jersey, she was raised in the Bronx, New York. Dolores graduated from Walton H.S. (NYC) in 1947 and the Katherine Gibbs School in 1948. She also completed studies at Hunter College (NY) and the University of Connecticut (Stamford). She worked in New York City as an executive secretary for 10 years until her marriage to John Walter Hutton on July 11, 1959. Dolores made time to volunteer as a Sunday school teacher and Hospital Red Cross "Gray Lady" in her younger days. Later, she was a devoted wife and mother that dedicated countless hours to school parent-teacher associations. She was also a creative and enthusiastic leader of Cub Scout Dens and Girl Scout Troops. Dolores was a tireless advocate for her children and took great pleasure in their accomplishments, as well as those of her many nieces and nephews. She loved travel and was delighted to achieve her lifetime goal of touring both the United States and Europe with her husband John. She seemed to find a personal connection with everyone she met, and could chat for hours over a cup of coffee, while simultaneously telling how shy she was.



In addition to her husband, Dolores is predeceased by her sister, Janet E. Taylor; and her parents, Gerald Taylor and Emily (Oertel) Taylor. She is survived by her loving children, John William Hutton and his wife, Kathleen, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; James T. Hutton and his wife, Susan, of Tolland, and Carolyn H. Durgin and her husband, Rich, of Hamilton, Montana. She was a devoted grandmother to her five grandchildren, Grace, Beatrix, J. Benjamin, John and William, and made every opportunity to be with them.



The funeral and burial will be private, and no calling hours are being held due to the current pandemic situation.



In lieu of flowers, Dolores' family encourages friends and loved ones to donate to the Visiting Nurse Services of Connecticut, the , and the American Kidney Fund.



