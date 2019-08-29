Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores "Lorrie" (Hellstrom) Wilson. View Sign Service Information Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 (860)-684-2538 Graveside service 10:30 AM West Stafford Cemetery Chestnut Hill Road Stafford , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores "Lorrie" (Hellstrom) Wilson, 82, cherished wife of the late George Wilson, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 27, 2019. at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Stafford with her family at her side.



Lorrie was born Oct. 28, 1936, in East Hartford, grew up in Manchester, and married George (her high school sweetheart). They moved to Tolland where she and George spent many happy years on Kozley Road, and later on Johnson Road, with their two sons Tod and Tim. Lorrie and George enjoyed their summers with their children and grandchildren at their camp at Sun Valley in Stafford, and later spent quality beach, boating, and fishing time at their home in Edgewater, Florida. More recently Lorrie lived in Vernon. Over the years, Lorrie worked at Tolland Congregational Church and Risley Insurance Co. She enjoyed her time quilting with the Tolland ladies and also enjoyed baking, her garden, and spending time at her log home in Tolland.



Lorrie leaves her two sons, Tod (wife, Carol) and Timothy (wife, Denine); her four grandchildren, Heidi Minor (husband, Tom), Daniel Wilson (wife, Amanda), Peter Wilson, and Kayley Wilson; and her great-granddaughter, Emma Minor. Lorrie also leaves her brother, Melvin Hellstrom (wife, Sylvia); her sister-in-law, Mary Blish (late husband, Fred); and her brother-in-law, Tom Wilson (wife, Lynne); as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lorrie was predeceased by her husband, George; her brother, Allan Hellstrom (wife, Jan); and her parents, Allan and Doris Hellstrom.



The family expresses much gratitude to those who provided care to Lorrie over the past few years especially Demaris Ortiz from Companions and Homemakers, and the supportive and caring staff at Evergreen Health Center, Maple Lane Memory Care Unit, who made her final year so comfortable.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service for Lorrie Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at the West Stafford Cemetery, Chestnut Hill Road, Stafford.



Memorial donations in her honor may be made to the Connecticut Chapter of the , 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.



Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements.



