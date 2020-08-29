1/
Domenic A. Tedeschi
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Domenic's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Domenic A. Tedeschi, 81, of Vernon, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

He was born July 29, 1939, in Hartford to the late Antonio and Giocondina Tedeschi. He retired as an over the road driver for a local moving company.

Domenic was a genuinely happy and kind man. He was always there to help out anyone in need. Domenic, or "Dadiel" as his grandchildren called him, adored his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. He would do just about anything to make them smile and laugh, including singing his "Zinga "song. He always had a cookie jar stocked with their favorite cookies and the bottom drawer in his refrigerator was filled with their favorite chocolate bars. He enjoyed making his famous meatballs and ribs, with his grandchildren for the family. He loved to play the harmonica and made sure every grandchild had one, whether they were five years old or five days old. He found great joy in seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren happy!

He is survived by his sons, Scott Tedeschi and his wife, Dot, with whom he made his home, his son Antonio Tedeschi of Vernon, and his son Nick Tedeschi and his wife, Denise of Florida; his daughter Debbie Carnelli and her husband, Joe of South Carolina; his brother, Pasquale Tedeschi of Springfield; his best friend who was like a brother to him, Tony Dombek; his grandchildren, Shontel, Josh, Kayla, Antonio, Kiera, Tyler, Diana and Joe; and his great-grandchildren Wyatt, Wesley and Daelon. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Vincenzo, Francesco and Gesuele Tedeschi; his precious great-granddaughter Edee; and his cousin Tony Tedeschi.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately.

Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, Rockville, has been entrusted with Domenic's care. Visit

pietrasfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 29 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT 06066-3226
(860) 875-5490
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved