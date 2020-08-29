Domenic A. Tedeschi, 81, of Vernon, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.He was born July 29, 1939, in Hartford to the late Antonio and Giocondina Tedeschi. He retired as an over the road driver for a local moving company.Domenic was a genuinely happy and kind man. He was always there to help out anyone in need. Domenic, or "Dadiel" as his grandchildren called him, adored his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. He would do just about anything to make them smile and laugh, including singing his "Zinga "song. He always had a cookie jar stocked with their favorite cookies and the bottom drawer in his refrigerator was filled with their favorite chocolate bars. He enjoyed making his famous meatballs and ribs, with his grandchildren for the family. He loved to play the harmonica and made sure every grandchild had one, whether they were five years old or five days old. He found great joy in seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren happy!He is survived by his sons, Scott Tedeschi and his wife, Dot, with whom he made his home, his son Antonio Tedeschi of Vernon, and his son Nick Tedeschi and his wife, Denise of Florida; his daughter Debbie Carnelli and her husband, Joe of South Carolina; his brother, Pasquale Tedeschi of Springfield; his best friend who was like a brother to him, Tony Dombek; his grandchildren, Shontel, Josh, Kayla, Antonio, Kiera, Tyler, Diana and Joe; and his great-grandchildren Wyatt, Wesley and Daelon. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Vincenzo, Francesco and Gesuele Tedeschi; his precious great-granddaughter Edee; and his cousin Tony Tedeschi.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately.Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, Rockville, has been entrusted with Domenic's care. Visit