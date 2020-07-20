1/1
Donald A. Pisati
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald A. Pisati, 75, beloved husband, father, Papa, coach, and teacher, entered eternal rest on Thursday, July 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Donald was born on Oct. 19, 1944, the loving son of Antonio and Louisa (Villanova) Pisati. He was a proud, lifelong resident of Windsor Locks. Besides his family, Don had a passion for teaching, coaching, mentoring, and touching the lives of so many. Don took this passion and pursued an education in the field, graduating from the University of Bridgeport in 1966 with a bachelor's degree in physical education. In 1967 he received a master's degree from Fairfield University in guidance and a sixth-year certificate in administration and supervision from Central Connecticut University in 1990.

Donald enjoyed a long career of 41 years teaching physical education at Carmen Arace School in Bloomfield. He also served for 10 years as the athletic director and student coordinator at the Metropolitan Learning Center. Coaching was a great passion for Don. He served as the head varsity basketball coach at Enfield High School for 10 years, along with coaching Bloomfield High School's basketball team for nine years, baseball for 19 years, and being the assistant coach of the football team for five years. Don also coached junior varsity soccer and baseball under great friend, Danny Sullivan at Windsor Locks High School. Don most recently was a proud assistant coach in the East Granby Travel Basketball program with his son, Andrew.

In addition to his coaching accomplishments, Don has been a member of the Connecticut High School Coaches Association for 49 years. During that time he has served in numerous capacities. From 1985 to 1992 he served on the CIAC Boys Basketball Committee, serving as its chairman from 1989–1991. In 2005-2006, Don served as president of the Connecticut High School Coaches Association. In 2006, he received the CIAC Merit Award presented for many years of distinguished service to high school athletics in Connecticut.

Despite all of his considerable athletic achievements both as an athlete and as a coach, Don considers his family to be the best achievement of his life. Don's grandkids were his world and his most cherished gift. He and Bonnie traveled all over the state and beyond to be at all of their games and events. When not supporting his grandchildren's athletic careers, Don could be found gathering with his guys for breakfast, playing terrible golf with friends or spending quality time with his family on Cape Cod.

Don is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Bonnie Pisati of Windsor Locks; two children, Christina Baril and her husband, William, of Suffield and Andrew Pisati and his wife, Bethany, of East Granby; and five grandchildren, Rylie, Logan, and Colin Baril, and Jackson and Myles Pisati.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks, followed by burial at St. Mary Cemetery. A procession will gather at the funeral home at 9 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Donate Life, 701 East Byrd St., 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219.

To leave online condolences please visit

www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 20 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Funeral
09:00 AM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 19, 2020
dear Bonnie. Broken hearted , Don was such a special guy, great guy to al and I as well
As jeff and steve. Our thoughts are with you and your children at this very difficult time. Don will be missed by the Goldsteins for sure.
Shirley goldstein
Friend
July 19, 2020
Some people, not everyone, live in the hearts and minds of those whose lives they have touched. Pisati and I did manage to get into some harmless trouble together in High School, for the oddest of reasons. French class was taught by a Mr. Dugas, who arranged student alphabetically. There arent too many Dons in the world, but Dugas had two of them his classroom seated behind each other Pesci and Pisati, good thing too because he was much better at languages than I. He will be in my prayers tonight, and always in my mind. We Windsor Lockers cherish our undying friendships.
Donald Pesci
Friend
July 18, 2020
Bonnie and family;
Donald and I became friends at the age of six and remained so through the years. Although life took us down different paths we remained friends and would occasionally encounter each other in a golf setting. Dons life was rightfully centered around Bonnie , their children and grandchildren and his career. All of us who knew him were privileged and
are better for it. God Speed my friend and God Bless your family.
Jim Griffin
Friend
July 18, 2020
Dear Mrs. Pisati and Family
I so saddened by the passing of your beloved Mr. P. I have such wonderful memories that I will cherish always. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time.
Marci Glazier Brody
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved