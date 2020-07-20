Donald A. Pisati, 75, beloved husband, father, Papa, coach, and teacher, entered eternal rest on Thursday, July 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.Donald was born on Oct. 19, 1944, the loving son of Antonio and Louisa (Villanova) Pisati. He was a proud, lifelong resident of Windsor Locks. Besides his family, Don had a passion for teaching, coaching, mentoring, and touching the lives of so many. Don took this passion and pursued an education in the field, graduating from the University of Bridgeport in 1966 with a bachelor's degree in physical education. In 1967 he received a master's degree from Fairfield University in guidance and a sixth-year certificate in administration and supervision from Central Connecticut University in 1990.Donald enjoyed a long career of 41 years teaching physical education at Carmen Arace School in Bloomfield. He also served for 10 years as the athletic director and student coordinator at the Metropolitan Learning Center. Coaching was a great passion for Don. He served as the head varsity basketball coach at Enfield High School for 10 years, along with coaching Bloomfield High School's basketball team for nine years, baseball for 19 years, and being the assistant coach of the football team for five years. Don also coached junior varsity soccer and baseball under great friend, Danny Sullivan at Windsor Locks High School. Don most recently was a proud assistant coach in the East Granby Travel Basketball program with his son, Andrew.In addition to his coaching accomplishments, Don has been a member of the Connecticut High School Coaches Association for 49 years. During that time he has served in numerous capacities. From 1985 to 1992 he served on the CIAC Boys Basketball Committee, serving as its chairman from 1989–1991. In 2005-2006, Don served as president of the Connecticut High School Coaches Association. In 2006, he received the CIAC Merit Award presented for many years of distinguished service to high school athletics in Connecticut.Despite all of his considerable athletic achievements both as an athlete and as a coach, Don considers his family to be the best achievement of his life. Don's grandkids were his world and his most cherished gift. He and Bonnie traveled all over the state and beyond to be at all of their games and events. When not supporting his grandchildren's athletic careers, Don could be found gathering with his guys for breakfast, playing terrible golf with friends or spending quality time with his family on Cape Cod.Don is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Bonnie Pisati of Windsor Locks; two children, Christina Baril and her husband, William, of Suffield and Andrew Pisati and his wife, Bethany, of East Granby; and five grandchildren, Rylie, Logan, and Colin Baril, and Jackson and Myles Pisati.Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks, followed by burial at St. Mary Cemetery. A procession will gather at the funeral home at 9 a.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Donate Life, 701 East Byrd St., 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219.To leave online condolences please visit