Donald C. Lewandoski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald C. Lewandoski, 74, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by family.

He was born April 1, 1946, in Stafford, son of the late Charles S. and Anne (Romanowych) Lewandoski. Donald was a lifetime member of the Italian Benefit Society. Donald started his excavation business in 1971, and Lewandoski Construction Co., Inc. was formed in 1981, where his work expanded throughout the State of Connecticut. One of the projects that he was most proud of was being site contractor on Paul Newman's The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. Donald's biggest passion was motorsports, which included driving, sponsoring, and owning several race cars that competed across the country. His biggest accomplishment in motorsports was being able to be his son Charles's biggest supporter in his driving career and racing business.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Allana (Fontanella) Lewandoski; a son, Charles D. Lewandoski and wife, Jessica, of Mooresville, North Carolina; a daughter, Jennifer Mangold and Matt Deveau, and two grandchildren, Jillian and Carl Mangold, of Stafford Springs. He is also survived by a sister, Brenda Casagrande and husband, Dick, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

His funeral service will be held on Friday, June 19, at 11 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.

Calling hours are on Thursday, June 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, 555 Long Wharf Dr., New Haven, CT 06511.

For online condolences or directions, please visit

www.introvignefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 16 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 16, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved