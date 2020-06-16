Donald C. Lewandoski, 74, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by family.He was born April 1, 1946, in Stafford, son of the late Charles S. and Anne (Romanowych) Lewandoski. Donald was a lifetime member of the Italian Benefit Society. Donald started his excavation business in 1971, and Lewandoski Construction Co., Inc. was formed in 1981, where his work expanded throughout the State of Connecticut. One of the projects that he was most proud of was being site contractor on Paul Newman's The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. Donald's biggest passion was motorsports, which included driving, sponsoring, and owning several race cars that competed across the country. His biggest accomplishment in motorsports was being able to be his son Charles's biggest supporter in his driving career and racing business.Donald is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Allana (Fontanella) Lewandoski; a son, Charles D. Lewandoski and wife, Jessica, of Mooresville, North Carolina; a daughter, Jennifer Mangold and Matt Deveau, and two grandchildren, Jillian and Carl Mangold, of Stafford Springs. He is also survived by a sister, Brenda Casagrande and husband, Dick, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.His funeral service will be held on Friday, June 19, at 11 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.Calling hours are on Thursday, June 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.Memorial donations may be made to the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, 555 Long Wharf Dr., New Haven, CT 06511.For online condolences or directions, please visit